Wildflower plan wilts under oil industry pressure, lawsuit claims

(Reuters) - A federal agency has backed away from plans to protect rare western wildflowers under political pressure to let oil companies mine and drill an oil-shale formation under the flowers’ prime habitat, according to public interest law firm Earthjustice, which has sued on behalf of conservation groups.

Graham’s and White River beardtongues are purple wildflowers that live in Colorado and Utah, primarily on a small portion of the Green River Formation, the largest known concentration of oil shale in the world, the lawsuit noted.

