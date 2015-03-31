FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wildflower plan wilts under oil industry pressure, lawsuit claims
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 31, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Wildflower plan wilts under oil industry pressure, lawsuit claims

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal agency has backed away from plans to protect rare western wildflowers under political pressure to let oil companies mine and drill an oil-shale formation under the flowers’ prime habitat, according to public interest law firm Earthjustice, which has sued on behalf of conservation groups.

Graham’s and White River beardtongues are purple wildflowers that live in Colorado and Utah, primarily on a small portion of the Green River Formation, the largest known concentration of oil shale in the world, the lawsuit noted.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MsTeNP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.