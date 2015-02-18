Conservationists widen attack on U.S. animal control program

(Reuters) - A lawsuit brought last week challenging the killing of wild animals at U.S. taxpayer expense widened a legal assault by conservationists that has been under way for decades against what they call a “rogue” federal agency.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services, previously called Animal Damage Control, operates primarily on behalf of the livestock industry, say conservation groups that sued the agency on Feb. 11 over its activities in Idaho.

