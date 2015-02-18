FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conservationists widen attack on U.S. animal control program
February 18, 2015

Conservationists widen attack on U.S. animal control program

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A lawsuit brought last week challenging the killing of wild animals at U.S. taxpayer expense widened a legal assault by conservationists that has been under way for decades against what they call a “rogue” federal agency.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services, previously called Animal Damage Control, operates primarily on behalf of the livestock industry, say conservation groups that sued the agency on Feb. 11 over its activities in Idaho.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1ARz7lt

