EPA to examine weed, pest killers' impact on wildlife

(Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the first time will investigate the impact on wildlife of 400 million pounds of two popular weed- and pest-killing chemicals, including Monsanto’s Roundup, used across the United States, under a settlement with environmentalists announced last week.

“This settlement is the first step to reining in the widespread use of dangerous pesticides that are harming both wildlife and people,” said Brett Hartl, endangered species policy director at the Center for Biological Diversity, which filed the lawsuit on which the settlement is based.

