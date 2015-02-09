FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Calif. wind farm permit, eagle safety argued in 9th Circuit
February 9, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

Calif. wind farm permit, eagle safety argued in 9th Circuit

Pam MacLean

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Environmentalists have asked a federal appeals court to protect endangered condors and golden eagles from a 12,000-acre California wind farm by revoking road access to it, even though the road is built and the turbines are running.

The Sierra Club and other groups argued last week in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should reconsider a road right-of-way permit it issued in 2012 for North Sky River Energy (NSRE).

