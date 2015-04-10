U.S. wildlife service says lacks private wind farm jurisdiction

(Reuters) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is arguing it has no authority to regulate a wind farm in Michigan, which a homeowner group argues in a federal lawsuit will kill vulnerable birds and bats moving along a Great Lakes migration corridor.

The wildlife service on April 3 asked the U.S. District Court for Western Michigan to dismiss the agency from the lawsuit. It was filed in January by lawyers Susan Topp of Gaylord, Michigan, and Michelle Halley of Marquette on behalf of 12 residential neighbors of 14 wind turbines on the Garden Peninsula in Lake Michigan.

