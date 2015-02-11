FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gray wolf advocates go to battle with surprising compromise
February 13, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

Gray wolf advocates go to battle with surprising compromise

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Advocates for gray wolves are asking the federal government to downgrade the wolves’ endangered species status in a counter-intuitive move to save the estimated 5,000 animals remaining in the wild from trophy hunters and trappers.

In a petition to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity and 21 other national and local conservation groups ask that gray wolves be reclassified as threatened in the lower 48 states, rather than the more stringently protected endangered status they have in most places under the Endangered Species Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1IS8L8j

