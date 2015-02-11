Gray wolf advocates go to battle with surprising compromise

(Reuters) - Advocates for gray wolves are asking the federal government to downgrade the wolves’ endangered species status in a counter-intuitive move to save the estimated 5,000 animals remaining in the wild from trophy hunters and trappers.

In a petition to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity and 21 other national and local conservation groups ask that gray wolves be reclassified as threatened in the lower 48 states, rather than the more stringently protected endangered status they have in most places under the Endangered Species Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1IS8L8j