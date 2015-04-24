Environmentalists say proposed N.C. highway unneeded

(Reuters) - Environmentalists battling what they call old and outmoded plans for new highways through rural parts of North Carolina have challenged a state water-quality permit issued March 6 for a new $850 million bypass toll road around the city of Monroe.

The complaint was filed Tuesday in the state’s office of administrative hearings on behalf of the Yadkin Riverkeeper by Kym Hunter of the Southern Environmental Law Center.

