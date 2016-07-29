FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Bayer to halt future U.S. sales of insecticide
July 29, 2016 / 10:42 PM / a year ago

REFILE-Bayer to halt future U.S. sales of insecticide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Deletes extraneous word from headline)

CHICAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - The agricultural unit of German chemicals company Bayer AG will halt future U.S. sales of an insecticide used on more than 200 crops after losing a fight with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the company said on Friday.

Bayer will stop sales of flubendiamide, marketed in the United States as Belt, although farmers and retailers will continue to be allowed to use their existing supplies of the insecticide, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Leslie Adler)

