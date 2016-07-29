REFILE-Bayer to halt future U.S. sales of insecticide

(Deletes extraneous word from headline)

CHICAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - The agricultural unit of German chemicals company Bayer AG will halt future U.S. sales of an insecticide used on more than 200 crops after losing a fight with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the company said on Friday.

Bayer will stop sales of flubendiamide, marketed in the United States as Belt, although farmers and retailers will continue to be allowed to use their existing supplies of the insecticide, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Leslie Adler)