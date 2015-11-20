READ IN-Final U.S. EPA biofuels mandate expected by Nov. 30

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency expects by the end of November to finalize a proposal for how much biofuel must be blended into the nation’s fuel supply.

HISTORY: The Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), created in 2005 and expanded in 2007, requires that so-called ‘obligated parties’ - mainly refiners and wholesale fuel merchants - blend a steadily increasing amount of ethanol, biodiesel and cellulosic fuel with diesel or gasoline each year.

Though the law laid out volumetric standards, the EPA is tasked with specific volumetric biofuel blending goals each year, a process that has become an increasingly fraught battle between deeply entrenched oil and farm interests.

WHAT‘S AT STAKE: the future of the RFS, which has come under attack from politicians, industry, and environmentalists as a fundamentally flawed policy that should be revised or repealed.

Oil refiners like Carlyle Group and Delta Air Lines have lobbied against the mandate, arguing that blending more than 10 percent ethanol into fuel streams is impossible without infrastructure changes to vehicle engineering and pumps.

Much rides on the 2016 targets for renewable fuel, mostly made of ethanol, which were set in 2007 at 15 billion gallons.

Last year, the industry blended about 13.5 billion gallons of ethanol into gasoline, more than the EPA target.

THE ODDS: Analysts and traders broadly expected tweaks to the May RFS proposal due to higher total fuel demand this year than previously forecast and a recalculation of ethanol export estimates for 2014. WHAT‘S NEXT: The EPA’s deadline for finalizing blending targets is Nov. 30.

