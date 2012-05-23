FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EPA: BP to add $400 mln pollution controls in Indiana
May 23, 2012 / 7:36 PM / 5 years ago

EPA: BP to add $400 mln pollution controls in Indiana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - BP PLc has agreed to install more than $400 million in pollution controls at its Whiting, Indiana, oil refinery and pay an $8 million fine, the Environmental Protection Agency said on Wednesday.

The EPA, confirming an earlier report from Reuters about the settlement, said BP had not lived up to its obligations under an earlier settlement agreement and had committed new violations of the Clean Air Act at the plant. The refinery is within a year of finishing a $4 billion extension that will allow it to run crude from Canada’s tar sands.

