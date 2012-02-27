US proposes streamlining CO2 permitting for heavy industry

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. environmental regulators have proposed a new rule that would limit requirements for smaller factories to hold permits for greenhouse gas carbon emissions.

The Environmental Protection Agency, whose rules on climate emissions are being challenged this week in federal court, will not require industrial plants that emit 50,000 tons per year of carbon dioxide or less to hold permits for releasing carbon dioxide, according to documents on the agency’s web site. (Reporting By Timothy Gardner; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)