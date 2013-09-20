U.S. sets pollution limits for new power plants

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday announced carbon pollution standards that will apply to new power plants built in the United States.

Under the proposal, new large natural gas-fired turbines would need to meet a limit of 1,000 pounds of carbon dioxide per megawatt hour, while new small natural gas-fired turbines would need to meet a limit of 1,100 pounds of CO2 per megawatt hour.

New coal-fired units would need to meet a limit of 1,100 pounds of CO2 per megawatt hour but would be given “operational flexibility” to achieve those levels, the agency said. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, writing by Ros Krasny; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)