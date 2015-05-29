FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil industry group slams U.S. EPA's renewable fuels proposal
May 29, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 2 years ago

Oil industry group slams U.S. EPA's renewable fuels proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Friday slammed a proposal from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for requirements for renewable fuels use for 2014, 2015, and 2016, saying the program needs to be overhauled.

API President Jack Gerard said on a conference call that U.S. use of ethanol has hit a saturation point without serious infrastructure change and that consumers do not want the biofuels.

The group is “stepping up our call for Congress to act” to repeal or significantly reform the country’s biofuels program, Gerard said.

His comments came after the EPA unveiled targets for the blending of renewable fuels into motor fuel for the three years to 2016, proposing some 17.4 billion gallons of renewable fuels must be used in gasoline or diesel next year. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by David Gregorio)

