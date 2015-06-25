New Mexico coal plant owners settle with U.S. EPA over pollution

(Reuters) - Owners of Four Corners, a coal-fired power plant in New Mexico, will install $160 million in technology to reduce air pollution under a settlement announced on Wednesday by the U.S. government.

The 1,630-megawatt Four Corners plant located near Fruitland, New Mexico, within the Navajo Nation, has been under investigation since 2009.

The settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Justice resolves claims that the companies violated the federal Clean Air Act.

Arizona Public Service Co (APS), the principal subsidiary of Pinnacle West Capital Corp, is the operator and primary owner of the Four Corners plant.

In the past, Arizona Public Service said upgrades made to the plant did not violate the federal law.

Other owners include the El Paso Electric Company and PNM Resources’ Public Service Company of New Mexico . The Salt River Project Agricultural Improvement and Power District, which is Arizona’s state-owned utility cooperative, also has a stake along with Tucson Electric Power Company.

APS purchased Southern California Edison’s share of the plant in December 2013 and retired three of the five units.

Wednesday’s settlement also requires the owners to spend about $3.5 million on measures to improve energy consumption of the local community and to create a fund to compensate the medical expenses of the nearby people who require respiratory health care.

Southern California Edison, the previous owner, will have to spend about $3.2 million to provide energy conserving domestic appliances and utilities to the nearby residents of the plant.

These pollution control device upgrades will reduce sulfur dioxide emissions by about 4,653 tons per year and nitrogen oxide emissions by about 887 tons per year, the EPA said.

The settlement was lodged with the U.S. District Court for New Mexico and is subject to a 30-day public comment period and final court approval.

Navajo Nation is a high-desert reservation that spans more than 27,000 square miles (70,000 square km) of New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado and Utah.