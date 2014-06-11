FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House panel calls hearing on EPA power plant plan
#Energy
June 11, 2014 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. House panel calls hearing on EPA power plant plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee on energy and power has scheduled a hearing on June 19 to consider proposed U.S. regulations on carbon pollution from existing power plants.

The sole witness will be Janet McCabe, assistant administrator for the Office of Air and Radiation at the Environmental Protection Agency, the panel said on Wednesday.

The EPA last week announced a proposal to cut carbon dioxide emissions from the nation’s fleet of roughly 1,000 power plants by 30 percent by 2030 from a 2005 baseline. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Jim Loney)

