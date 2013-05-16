FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED- U.S. Senate panel backs Gina McCarthy to lead EPA
May 16, 2013 / 4:21 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED- U.S. Senate panel backs Gina McCarthy to lead EPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects committee in 2nd paragraph to Environment and Public Works from Energy and Natural Resources)

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - A Senate committee voted along party lines on Thursday to advance President Barack Obama’s nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency to the full U.S. Senate for a confirmation vote.

The 10-8 vote for Gina McCarthy, currently the agency’s top air quality official, came a week after Republicans in the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works boycotted a planned vote.

Republicans attended Thursday’s vote, saying that the EPA’s acting administrator had promised “significant” action on requests for more transparency by the agency.

Reporting By Valerie Volcovici, writing by Ros Krasny

