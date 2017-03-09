(Fixes spelling of Doniger, paragraph 14)
By Doina Chiacu and Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, March 9 EPA Administrator Scott
Pruitt said on Thursday he is not convinced that carbon dioxide
from human activity is the main driver of climate change and
said he wants Congress to weigh in on whether CO2 is a harmful
pollutant that should be regulated.
In an interview with CNBC, Pruitt also said the Trump
administration will make an announcement on fuel efficiency
standards for cars "very soon," stressing that he and President
Donald Trump believe current standards were rushed through.
Pruitt, 48, is a climate change skeptic who sued the
Environmental Protection Agency he now leads more than a dozen
times as Oklahoma's attorney general. He said he was not
convinced that carbon dioxide pollution from burning fossil
fuels like oil, gas and coal is the main cause of climate
change, a conclusion widely embraced by scientists.
"I think that measuring with precision human activity on the
climate is something very challenging to do and there’s
tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact," he told
CNBC. "So no, I would not agree that it’s a primary contributor
to the global warming that we see."
Trump campaigned on a promise to roll back environmental
regulations ushered in by former President Barack Obama,
including those aimed at combating climate change. He framed his
stand as aimed at boosting U.S. businesses, including the oil
and gas drilling and coal mining industries.
Scientists immediately criticized Pruitt's statement, saying
it ignores a large body of evidence collected over decades that
shows fossil fuel burning as the main factor in climate change.
"We can’t afford to reject this clear and compelling
scientific evidence when we make public policy. Embracing
ignorance is not an option," Ben Santer, climate researcher at
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, said in a statement.
The Supreme Court unleashed a fury of regulation and
litigation when it ruled in 2007 that greenhouse gases are an
air pollutant that can be regulated under the Clean Air Act. Two
years later, the EPA declared carbon dioxide and five other
heat-trapping gases to be pollutants.
"Nowhere in the continuum, nowhere in the equation, has
Congress spoken. The legislative branch has not addressed this
issue at all," he told CNBC.
Pruitt said the Supreme Court's decision should not have
been viewed as permission for the EPA to regulate carbon dioxide
emissions.
"So I think all those things need to be addressed as we go
forward, not least of which is the response of the legislative
branch with respect to this issue," he said.
When asked at his confirmation hearing in January whether he
would uphold the EPA endangerment finding, Pruitt said it was
the "law of the land" and he was obliged to uphold it for now.
As Oklahoma’s attorney general, Pruitt and another dozen
attorney generals unsuccessfully challenged the endangerment
finding in a federal appeals court.
"The mask is off. After obscuring his true views during his
Senate confirmation hearings, Scott Pruitt has outed himself as
a pure climate denier," said David Doniger, director of the
climate program at the Natural Resources Defense Council.
The new EPA chief said he was committed to ensuring thorough
processes for environmental rules and regulations to reduce
"regulatory uncertainty."
Pruitt added that he shared Trump's view that the global
climate accord agreed by nearly 200 countries in Paris in 2015
was a "bad deal." Trump promised during his campaign for the
White House to pull the United States out of the accord, but has
since been mostly quiet on the issue.
