WASHINGTON, March 9 EPA Administrator Scott
Pruitt said on Thursday he aims to reduce regulatory uncertainty
for industry and will put out an announcement on fuel efficiency
standards "very soon," saying a review of the standards was
pushed through too quickly.
In an interview with CNBC, Pruitt also said he did not agree
that carbon dioxide was the primary contributor to global
warming and that the landmark Paris climate accords were a "bad
deal" and should have gone through Congress as a treaty.
