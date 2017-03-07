FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Democratic U.S. senators urge EPA not to reopen 2025 vehicle fuel rules
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 3:04 PM / 5 months ago

Democratic U.S. senators urge EPA not to reopen 2025 vehicle fuel rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - A group of 12 U.S. senators, including Democratic leader Charles Schumer, on Tuesday urged the Trump administration not to reopen the 2022 through 2025 vehicle fuel efficiency rules.

The push follows a similar call by major environmental groups on Friday. After a push by major automakers including General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is expected to announce as early as this week that the Trump administration plans to reopen a review of the fuel efficiency rules that could result in a reduction in requirements for automakers. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.