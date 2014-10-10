FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. reaches $30 million settlement with vice president of Equatorial Guinea
October 10, 2014 / 5:41 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. reaches $30 million settlement with vice president of Equatorial Guinea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds charges and other assets to be forfeited)

By Julia Edwards

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A federal judge in California announced a $30 million settlement on Friday between the United States and a vice president of Equatorial Guinea that requires him to forfeit his U.S. assets, including a collection of six life-sized statues of late singer Michael Jackson.

Teodoro Nguema Obiang, the Central African country’s second vice president, used his position of power to amass more than $300 million in the United States through corruption and money laundering, U.S. prosecutors said in court documents.

Obiang must also sell his mansion in Malibu, California, and his Ferrari, which the Justice Department said were bought with money looted from the impoverished country.

The United States was blocked from forcing Obiang to forfeit his assets in Equatorial Guinea, including a Gulfstream jet and Jackson’s famous white, crystal glove.

The profits of Obiang’s forfeitures will go to charities that provide assistance for people in Equatorial Guinea. (Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

