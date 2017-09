Ernst & Young, Meridian defeat lawsuit over Madoff feeder funds

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a securities fraud lawsuit accusing money manager Meridian Capital and accounting firm Ernst & Young of missing red flags at “feeder” funds that invested money with convicted Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff.

In an order on Friday, Judge Thomas Griesa in U.S. District Court in Manhattan ruled that Meridian and Ernst were likely “genuinely deceived” by Madoff and may have been among his many victims.

