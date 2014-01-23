U.S. EPA to reconsider 2013 cellulosic ethanol target

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. environmental regulator informed oil industry groups on Thursday that it would reconsider the 2013 target for advanced ethanol made from grasses and trees as producers struggle to make the fuel.

The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers and the American Petroleum Institute had petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency to reconsider the target. Producers were on track to make only about 1 million gallons of cellulosic last year, well short of the mandate of 6 million gallons.

“We have determined that your petition demonstrates that the statutory criteria for granting a petition for reconsideration are satisfied,” Gina McCarthy, the administrator of the EPA, said in a letter to the groups on Thursday. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)