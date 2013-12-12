US Senators introduce bill to eliminate corn ethanol mandate

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A group of 10 U.S. Senators introduced a bipartisan bill on Thursday to eliminate the corn ethanol mandate, arguing that current law pushes up the cost of food and animal feed and damages the environment.

The bill, introduced by Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat; Tom Coburn, an Oklahoma Republican; and eight cosponsors, faces an uphill battle as many lawmakers from agricultural states support the Renewable Fuel Standard that dictates that rising volumes of ethanol made from grains including corn be blended into motor fuel. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)