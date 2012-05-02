US ethanol weekly output up 3.4 pct, stocks expand

* Output rises 3.4 pctfrom previous week * Stockpiles edge higher, margins still weak May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. ethanol stocks edged higher in the latest week as production jumped more than 3 percent, the Energy Information Administration reported on We dnesday. U.S. ethanol supplies were pegged at 22.2 million barrels, up 1.7 percent for the week that ended April 27, as production rose 3.4 percent to 894,000 barrels per day for the week -- the highest level in three weeks, according to the EIA. The surge marked the greatest week-over-week jump since October and came despite general weakness in profit margins. Linn analyst Jerrod Kitt said the output increase was likely due in part to plants coming back online after spring maintenance and pulled in part by a rebound in blender demand. "Lackluster ethanol producer profitability could work to restrain this typical seasonal rebound in production," Kitt said. (Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by David Gregorio)