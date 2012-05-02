FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-US ethanol weekly output up 3.4 pct, stocks expand
May 2, 2012 / 5:56 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-US ethanol weekly output up 3.4 pct, stocks expand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Output rises 3.4 pct from previous week
    * Stockpiles edge higher, margins still weak

 (Adds graphic)	
    May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. ethanol stocks edged higher in the
latest week as production jumped more than 3 percent, the Energy
Information Administration reported on We dnesday.	
    U.S. ethanol supplies were pegged at 22.2 million barrels,
up 1.7 percent for the week that ended April 27, as production
rose 3.4 percent to 894,000 barrels per day for the week -- the
highest level in three weeks, according to the EIA.  	
    The surge marked the greatest week-over-week jump since
October and came despite general weakness in profit margins.	
       	
 	
    	
    Linn analyst Jerrod Kitt said the output increase was likely
due in part to plants coming back online after spring
maintenance and by a rebound in blender demand.	
    "Lackluster ethanol producer profitability could work to
restrain this typical seasonal rebound in production," Kitt
said.	
	
 (Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by David
Gregorio and Jim Marshall)

