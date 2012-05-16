FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. weekly ethanol output up, stocks fall
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 16, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. weekly ethanol output up, stocks fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Output rises 7,000 bpd to 904,000 bpd
    * Stockpiles drop 744,000 bbls to 20.63 mln bbls

    May 16 (Reuters) - Supplies of U.S. ethanol shrank in the
last week even as production climbed thanks to good demand for
the alternative fuel, the Energy Information Administration
reported on Wed nesday.	
    U.S. ethanol supplies were pegged at 20.6 million barrels,
down 0.7 percent for the week that ended May 11, as production
rose 7,000 barrels a day to 904,000 barrels per day, according
to the EIA.  	
	
    	
    Increased production is largely seasonal, said Linn Group
analyst Jerrod Kitt. But the slip in stocks was a positive sign
for the market, he said.	
    "Blender usage increased a little less than 2 percent again
this week, which is near the highs for the year, so implied
disappearance was still pretty big," Kitt said.  	
       	
	
 (Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Dale
Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.