FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. ethanol supplies rise 3.7 pct as output climbs
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. ethanol supplies rise 3.7 pct as output climbs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Output rises 1.7 pct to 919,000 bpd
    * Four weeks in a row of output gains
    * Stockpiles climb 3.7 pct to 21.4 mln bbls

    May 23 (Reuters) - Supplies of U.S. ethanol rose 3.7 percent
in the last week as production continued to climb, the Energy
Information Administration reported on We dnesday.	
    U.S. ethanol supplies were pegged at 21.4 million barrels,
up 768,000 barrels for the week that ended May 18. Production
rose 15,000 barrels a day to 919,000 barrels per day, the fourth
weekly rise in a row, according to the EIA.  	
	
    	
	
    Blender margins narrowed but demand remained good, Linn
Group analyst Jerrod Kitt said. 	
    Kitt attributed the rise in production to seasonal expansion
following a slowdown tied to typical spring maintenance.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.