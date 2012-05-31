FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. ethanol output falls 1.8 pct, supplies rise
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. ethanol output falls 1.8 pct, supplies rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Output falls 1.8 pct to 902,000 bpd
    * Stockpiles climb to 21.51 mln bbls

    May 31 (Reuters) - Supplies of U.S. ethanol continued to
rise in the last week even though output dropped nearly 2
percent, the Energy Information Administration reported on
Thursday.	
    U.S. ethanol supplies were pegged at 21.51 million barrels,
up 110,000 barrels for the week that ended May 25. Production
fell 17,000 barrels a day to 902,000 barrels per day, ending a
series of four consecutive weekly output gains, according to the
EIA.  	
    	
    	
    	
    Blender demand rose as gasoline demand rose 3 percent week
over week, Linn Group analyst Jerrod Kitt said. 	
    "This report could very well begin to stoke fears once again
of a summer slowdown in the ethanol grind, especially since the
inventory situation looks to have finally topped out," said
Kitt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.