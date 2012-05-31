U.S. ethanol output falls 1.8 pct, supplies rise

* Output falls 1.8 pct to 902,000 bpd * Stockpiles climb to 21.51 mln bbls May 31 (Reuters) - Supplies of U.S. ethanol continued to rise in the last week even though output dropped nearly 2 percent, the Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday. U.S. ethanol supplies were pegged at 21.51 million barrels, up 110,000 barrels for the week that ended May 25. Production fell 17,000 barrels a day to 902,000 barrels per day, ending a series of four consecutive weekly output gains, according to the EIA. Blender demand rose as gasoline demand rose 3 percent week over week, Linn Group analyst Jerrod Kitt said. "This report could very well begin to stoke fears once again of a summer slowdown in the ethanol grind, especially since the inventory situation looks to have finally topped out," said Kitt.