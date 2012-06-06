U.S. ethanol output rises as stocks drop 1.5 pct

June 6 (Reuters) - Supplies of U.S. ethanol dropped 1.5 percent over the last week and output rose, the Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday. U.S. ethanol supplies were pegged at 21.2 million barrels, down 320,000 barrels for the week that ended June 1, the biggest weekly drop and the lowest point since mid-May. Production rose 2,000 barrels a day to 904,000 barrels per day, according to the EIA. Supplies are above where they stood a year ago at this time, roughly 8 percent higher, according to the EIA, as blending of ethanol with gasoline hit the lowest level since April 27.