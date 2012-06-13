FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. ethanol output rises as stocks drop 2.5 pct
#Market News
June 13, 2012 / 6:06 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. ethanol output rises as stocks drop 2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Ethanol output climb 16,000 bpd to 920,000 bpd
    * Stocks slip 2.5 pct to 20.7 mln bbls

    June 13 (Reuters) - Supplies of U.S. ethanol dropped 2.5
percent over the last week and output continued to rise, the
Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday.	
    U.S. ethanol supplies were pegged at 20.7 million barrels,
down 500,000 barrels for the week that ended June 8, the largest
weekly decline since mid-May.	
    Production rose 16,000 barrels per day to 920,000 bpd in the
largest rise since April 27, according to the EIA.  	
    	
    	
    Supplies remain well above year-ago levels, according to the
EIA.

