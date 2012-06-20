FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. ethanol output drops 2 pct as margins squeezed
June 20, 2012 / 3:51 PM / in 5 years

U.S. ethanol output drops 2 pct as margins squeezed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Ethanol output falls 20,000 bpd to 900,000 bpd
    * Stocks rise 2.5 pct to 21.19 mln bbls

    June 20 (Reuters) - Production of U.S. ethanol dropped 2
percent over the last week as plants continued to slow output
due to poor profit margins, while supplies rose 2.5 percent amid
poor demand, the Energy Information Administration reported on
Wednesday.
    U.S. ethanol stocks were pegged at 21.2 million barrels, up
500,000 barrels for the week that ended June 15.
    Production slid 20,000 barrels per day to 900,000 bpd,
according to the EIA.  
    
    
    Diminishing corn supplies and lackluster gasoline demand
have been pounding profit margins for months. Valero Energy Corp
VLO.N said Tueday it was idling its 110 million gallons (500
million liters) a year plant in Albion, Nebraska. And Nedak
Ethanol LLC said last week it would temporarily shutter its
44-million-gallon-per-year ethanol plant in Atkinson, Nebraska.
    Many others have either slowed or idled as corn prices have
climbed and gasoline demand has dropped.

