U.S. ethanol output rebounds from lowest in 2 years

* Ethanol output up 13,000 bpd at 809,000 bpd last week * First weekly production rise in 7 weeks * Prior week's level lowest since records began 2 years ago * Stocks of ethanol up 396,000 barrels at 19.4 mln Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. ethanol production last week rose for the first time in seven weeks, rebounding from the lowest level since at least June 2010 despite poor margins at many plants that produce the biofuel, government data released on Wednesday showed. Ethanol output rose 13,000 barrels to 809,000 barrels per day in the week ended July 27. The previous week's 796,000 bpd was the slowest weekly rate since the U.S. Energy Information Administration began tracking the data just over two years ago. Stocks of the biofuel increased by 396,000 barrels to 19.4 million barrels, above the year-ago inventory of 18.9 million barrels, EIA data showed. Ethanol production has plunged this summer as thinning corn stocks and a sharply reduced autumn harvest due to drought propelled prices of the feedstock grain to record highs, squeezing margins at many ethanol plants. Between June 8 and July 20, the ethanol industry reduced corn consumption by 13.5 percent and roughly 25 ethanol plants were idle, according to the Renewable Fuels Association.