Two governors ask US to forego use of corn ethanol in fuel
August 10, 2012 / 7:21 PM / 5 years ago

Two governors ask US to forego use of corn ethanol in fuel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The governors of two poultry-growing states asked the Obama administration on Friday to waive a requirement to use corn ethanol in motor fuel, saying the grain is needed to feed livestock that provide food for people.

In a letter, the governors of Maryland and Delaware asked the Environmental Protection Agency for relief from record-high corn prices through a whole or partial waiver of the so-called ethanol mandate.

“In these challenging economic times, we urge you to exercise your authority, before it is too late, to save thousands of jobs in Maryland and Delaware,” wrote Governors Jack Markell of Delaware and Martin O‘Malley of Maryland. (Reporting By Charles Abbott; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

