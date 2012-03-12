UPDATE 1-WTO found $3-4 bln in subsidies for Boeing-USTR

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization has ruled that U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing received $3 billion to $4 billion in illegal subsidies in the form of federal research grants and local tax breaks, the top U.S. trade official said on Monday.

But U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk called the decision “a tremendous victory” for the United States because he said a separate WTO panel ruled last year that European governments provided $18 billion in subsidized funding for Airbus.

“It is now clear that European subsidies to Airbus are far larger - by multiples - and far more distortive than anything that the United States does for Boeing,” Kirk said in a statement.

In Brussels, European Commission officials said the ruling vindicated the European Union’s long-held position that Boeing has received massive illegal subsidies and said the cost to EU industry from the progams runs into “billions of euros.”

“The Appellate Body has now spoken in both the Airbus and Boeing cases,” said Rainer Ohler, Airbus’ Head of Public Affairs and Communications. “Comparing the core claims made by both sides, the net outcome is clear: Boeing’s cash grants are fundamentally illegal, while the system of loans to Airbus by European governments is legal and may continue.”

Commission officials called on the United States to end the support programs for Boeing, something Kirk indicated Washington was prepared to consider.

“The United States is ready to address all of the WTO findings, and we expect Europe to do the same. Airbus is a mature, highly capable company with ready access to commercial financing. It doesn’t need the launch aid that European governments are continuing to provide,” Kirk said.

“It is time for European governments to get out of the way and let Boeing and Airbus compete on even terms,” he said.

The WTO appellate body ruling on Monday faulted the United States for research funded by NASA and the Department of Defense that benefited Boeing and for tax breaks granted by the state of Washington and city of Wichita, Kansas.

The United States will have six months to comply with the ruling, once it is formally adopted this month, Kirk said.