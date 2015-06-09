FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CFTC's Massad expects deal on EU-U.S. derivatives rules
June 9, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

CFTC's Massad expects deal on EU-U.S. derivatives rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - The United States and European Union have made good progress on ironing out differences between their respective derivatives rules that threaten to fragment global markets, a top U.S. regulator said on Tuesday.

Timothy Massad, chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), said both sides have resolved some key issues.

“I also believe we are both committed to resolving this without creating any disruption to the market, as evidenced by the European Commission’s further postponement of the imposition of capital charges,” Massad told a derivatives conference in London.

“I expect that we will get there.”

Tougher derivatives rules were called for after the sector’s opacity exacerbated the 2007-09 financial crisis.

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely

