U.S. Vice President Biden, EU's Juncker discuss data pact - White House
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 3, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Vice President Biden, EU's Juncker discuss data pact - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and European Union Chief Executive Jean-Claude Juncker discussed the need to craft a new transatlantic data-sharing agreement during a phone call about a range of issues on Tuesday, the White House said.

“The vice president and President Juncker both underscored the importance of rapidly concluding a replacement to the Safe Harbor framework, which is vital to both the U.S. and European economies,” the White House said in a statement about the call.

The “Safe Harbor” deal had been used by companies to comply with EU privacy laws, but was struck down in a court decision last month. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)

