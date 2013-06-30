FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France presses U.S. to explain EU bugging report
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 30, 2013 / 2:51 PM / in 4 years

France presses U.S. to explain EU bugging report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - France has asked Washington to explain a German magazine report that the U.S. National Security Agency bugged European Union offices and computer networks, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Sunday.

“France has today asked the American authorities for an explanation,” Fabius said in a statement.

According to the report in Der Spiegel, citing documents supplied by the fugitive whistleblower Edward Snowden, the NSA gained access to EU computer networks, documents and emails, and bugged diplomatic offices in Washington and at UN headquarters in New York to eavesdrop on conversations and phone calls.

“These acts, if confirmed, would be completely unacceptable,” Fabius said. “We expect the American authorities to answer the legitimate concerns raised by these press revelations as quickly as possible.”

Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.