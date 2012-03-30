US begins sanctions process in Airbus dispute with EU

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The United States said on Friday that European governments had failed to end illegal subsidies for aircraft manufacturer Airbus and so will be taking the first step at the World Trade Organization toward seeking sanctions on potentially billions of dollars of European goods.

“We refuse to stand by while American businesses and workers are disadvantaged,” U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a statement outlining Washington’s intention to ask for a WTO panel to judge whether the European Union had complied with an earlier WTO ruling against government programs for Airbus.