White House says it's not concerned about leaks of EU-U.S. trade papers
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 2, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

White House says it's not concerned about leaks of EU-U.S. trade papers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it was not particularly concerned about reported leaks on the details of a U.S.-European Union trade deal currently being negotiated between the two sides.

The European Commission has said the documents, published by Greenpeace Netherlands, reflected negotiating positions and not final outcomes of the talks, which have been going on for nearly three years.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said the interpretations given to the text were “misleading at best and flat-out wrong at worst.”

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told a briefing the administration was not particularly concerned about the leaks.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Bernadette Baum

