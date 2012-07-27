FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says Geithner to meet with Schaeuble, Draghi in Germany
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 8:16 PM / in 5 years

U.S. says Geithner to meet with Schaeuble, Draghi in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will travel to Germany to meet with his German counterpart and the head of the European Central Bank, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

Geithner will meet with German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in Sylt, Germany, on Monday. Later in the day, he will meet with ECB President Mario Draghi in Frankfurt.

At the meetings, Geithner and the officials will “discuss the U.S., European and global economies,” Treasury said in a statement.

The talks come at a tense moment in the European debt crisis when the biggest countries in the currency area and the European Central Bank have pledged to do all they can to protect the currency.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
