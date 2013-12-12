FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. says euro zone's long recession is ending
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2013 / 2:55 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. says euro zone's long recession is ending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday the euro area’s prolonged recession appeared to be ending although policymakers in the region can do more to boost employment.

“Having made significant progress on achieving financial stability, Europe is now in a position to place greater priority on boosting demand and employment,” Lew said in remarks prepared for a congressional hearing.

The euro zone emerged from recession in the second quarter but growth almost ground to a halt again in the third, and the outlook is clouded by record-high unemployment and weak consumer and business confidence.

The bloc’s weakest members continue to struggle with crushing debt burdens, and Lew urged lawmakers to approve new quota reforms at the International Monetary Fund, which has lent money to several European countries to counter a financial crisis in the region.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.