Kerry: spying row shouldn't cloud US-EU trade talks
#Market News
November 5, 2013 / 9:00 AM / 4 years ago

Kerry: spying row shouldn't cloud US-EU trade talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - European concerns about alleged electronic eavesdropping by U.S. intelligence should not be allowed to cloud trade talks starting soon between the United States and the European Union, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday.

“This is a trade partnership. It has the ability to lift all of our countries,” Kerry said on a visit to Poland.

He said the partnership “is really separate from any other issues that people may have on their minds,” referring to allegations that U.S. intelligence agencies spied on official communications of some EU states.

Kerry, speaking alongside his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski, also said U.S. companies, with government support, would compete vigorously to win major defence contracts being put out to tender by Poland.

He added that the U.S. military’s plans for missile defence in Europe, in which Poland will play a part, were “absolutely on target.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
