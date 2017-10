WASHINGTON, May 29 (Reuters) - A top U.S. Treasury Department official arrived in Athens on Tuesday to discuss Greece’s plans for restoring economic growth and stablility, before heading to Germany, Spain and France this week for similar talks, the department said.

Under Secretary for International Affairs Lael Brainard “will meet with senior government officials in each country to discuss their plans for achieving economic stability and growth in Europe,” the department said in a news release.