June 5, 2012 / 5:45 PM / in 5 years

U.S. sees EU moving toward greater fiscal union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - The United States said it has a tremendous stake in Europe successfully managing its debt crisis and expects to see it move toward a closer fiscal and financial union.

“We will see Europe continuing to evolve its policy response,” Lael Brainard, the U.S. Treasury’s undersecretary for international affairs, told a conference in Washington.

Brainard said Washington expects Europe will move “toward greater union on the fiscal front, greater union on financial front.” “These are critical complements to their monetary union,” she said.

