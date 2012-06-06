FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says Europe understands need for urgent action
June 6, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 5 years

U.S. says Europe understands need for urgent action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - European leaders understand “more than ever before” the need to move forward urgently to address their festering debt and banking crisis, the U.S. Treasury’s No. 2 official said on Wednesday.

“European leaders appear to be moving with a little bit heightened sense of urgency,” Treasury Deputy Secretary Neal Wolin told the Senate Banking Committee. “They have the will, they have the capacity and I think they understand more than ever before the urgency to start taking the actions that are consistent with avoiding some of the most unpleasant outcomes.”

Wolin said that a summit of leaders from the Group of 20 leading economies later this month would present “an important opportunity” for European leaders, who are debating how to recapitalize Spain‘s’ troubled banks, to make further progress on bank issues.

