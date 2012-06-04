UPDATE 1-Markets skeptical of European action on crisis-W.House

WASHINGTON, June 4 (Reuters) - Europe needs to take further steps to convince financial markets that it has done enough to tackle a prolonged debt crisis that threatens the United States’ own fragile economic recovery, the White House said on Monday.

President Barack Obama, whose re-election hopes on Nov. 6 may hinge on whether a worsening European debt crisis stalls U.S. growth, dispatched a top Treasury official to Europe last week to liaise with leaders on the situation.

“Markets remain skeptical that the measures taken thus far are sufficient to secure the recovery in Europe and remove the risk that the crisis will deepen. So we obviously believe that more steps need to be taken,” White House press secretary Jay Carney told reporters.

Markets are jittery over the outlook for the global economy if the euro zone debt crisis worsens, ahead of Greek elections this month that could spur the country’s exit from the euro common currency bloc.

Making matters worse, confidence in U.S. growth was dented by data on Friday showing only tepid job creation in May that nudged up the national unemployment rate to 8.2 percent.

Lael Brainard, the U.S. Treasury’s undersecretary for international affairs, visited Athens, Frankfurt, Madrid, Berlin and Paris last week. The Obama administration had been tight-lipped thus far about her mission, but Carney spelled out that Washington believes Europe ought learn from U.S. experience.

He specifically cited the mandatory re-capitalizing of top banks imposed by the previous administration of President George W Bush during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, as well as rigorous stress tests of the banking industry conducted by Obama to shore up investor confidence.

“The conversations that (Treasury) Secretary (Timothy) Geithner, as well as Lael Brainard and others have had with their counterparts - they’ve discussed how some of those lessons that we’ve learned here might be applied in Europe,” he said.