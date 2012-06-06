FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US hopes for "expedited action" by Europe on debt crisis
June 6, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

US hopes for "expedited action" by Europe on debt crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 6 (Reuters) - The United States continues to hope for quick action by European leaders to tackle the region’s festering debt crisis ahead of a Group of 20 summit of top industrial nations later this month, the White House said on Wednesday.

“We hope for expedited action in coming weeks, including in the lead-up to the important G20 meeting in Mexico,” White House press secretary Jay Carney told reporters traveling with President Barack Obama. “It seems to be the case that Europeans are acting with a sense of urgency and we view that as a good thing.”

The G20 will be held June 18-19 in Mexico.

