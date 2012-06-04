FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Markets skeptical of European action on crisis-W.House
June 4, 2012 / 6:05 PM / in 5 years

Markets skeptical of European action on crisis-W.House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 4 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that Europe needs to take further steps to convince financial markets that it has done enough to tackle a prolonged debt crisis that threatens the United States’ own fragile economic recovery.

“Markets remain skeptical that the measures taken thus far are sufficient to secure the recovery in Europe and remove the risk that the crisis will deepen. So we obviously believe that more steps need to be taken,” White House press secretary Jay Carney told reporters.

