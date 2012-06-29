White House: encouraged by "progress" made by Europe

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 29 (Reuters) - The United States is encouraged by the progress made by European leaders during overnight talks to tackle their simmering debt crisis, the White House said on Friday, but it cautioned that the region’s problems would not be resolved overnight.

White House press secretary Jay Carney told reporters traveling with President Barack Obama to Colorado that “a lot of details” still need to be worked out, and the euro zone will likely need to take further steps in the future.