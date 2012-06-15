Expect close cooperation after Greek vote -US's Brainard

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - A top U.S. Treasury official said on Friday that Washington would work closely with its European partners to preserve market confidence in the aftermath of a Greek election that could spur the country’s exit from the euro and spread financial turmoil.

“Everyone is well prepared, too, in the wake of the elections on Greece, to work together to make sure there is a path forward that is sustainable for Greece and bolsters confidence more broadly,” U.S. Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs Lael Brainard told reporters.

Greeks vote on June 17 as world economic powers gather in Los Cabos, Mexico for a meeting of the Group of 20.