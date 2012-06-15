FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Expect close cooperation after Greek vote -US's Brainard
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 5 years ago

Expect close cooperation after Greek vote -US's Brainard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - A top U.S. Treasury official said on Friday that Washington would work closely with its European partners to preserve market confidence in the aftermath of a Greek election that could spur the country’s exit from the euro and spread financial turmoil.

“Everyone is well prepared, too, in the wake of the elections on Greece, to work together to make sure there is a path forward that is sustainable for Greece and bolsters confidence more broadly,” U.S. Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs Lael Brainard told reporters.

Greeks vote on June 17 as world economic powers gather in Los Cabos, Mexico for a meeting of the Group of 20.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.